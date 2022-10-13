US-NEWS-WHAT-KNOW-ABOUT-DISAPPEARANCE-KIELY-1-SA.jpg

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a press conference, Tuesday in Truckee. Authorities are searching for Kiely or her Honda CR-V after she went missing Saturday from Prosser Family Campground near Truckee.

 Paul Kitagaki Jr.

A pathologist in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division determined that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

