A wildfire that burned 35 acres in the area of Browns Valley in the Yuba County foothills on Wednesday was caused by the grinding and welding of metal fencing on dry grass, according to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU).
Crews first responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Quail Run Avenue and Deer Hollow Trail in Browns Valley. As the fire grew, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning and advisories for residents living in the vicinity. By 2:45, ground and aerial crews gained full containment of the vegetation fire and the warning and advisories were lifted.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
Agencies that responded included Cal Fire NEU, the Cal Fire Butte Unit, Smartsville Fire, Marysville Fire, Linda Fire, Penn Valley Fire, Dobbins/Oregon House Fire, Beale Air Force Fire Department, and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
Heading into fire season, Briana Haberman, emergency operations manager for Yuba County, said it’s important for local residents to prepare for an emergency ahead of time and to practice safety plans before an emergency occurs. Different ways for Yuba County residents to prepare is by having a go-bag packed with necessary items; signing up for emergency alerts through CodeRED and Know Your Zone/check Zonehaven; having a buddy system with nearby neighbors to keep each other alerted; having a plan in case one’s family is separated; and making sure animals are taken care of.
“After an especially dry winter, mow before 10 a.m., but never when it’s windy or excessively dry. Lawn mowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Use caution.” Haberman said. “Keep the exhaust system, spark arresters and mower in proper working order and free of carbon buildup. Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see — until it’s too late… It remains important to take steps to harden your structures and maintain 100 feet defensible space around their home.”
For more information, go to www.BePreparedYuba.org.