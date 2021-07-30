The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that all people, including those that have been fully vaccinated, should wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.
Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, director of the CDC, said new science related to the Delta variant sparked the update of the mask guidance.
“The Delta variant is showing everyday it’s willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it,” said Walensky. “This week our data shows that Delta remains the predominant variant circulating in the United States ... In recent days, I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19.”
Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County media and community relations specialist, said local health officials are waiting for updated masking guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
“Until then, Yuba County will continue to recommend our community follow the existing guidelines,” said Rosenbaum.
As of Wednesday, CDPH recommended that masks should be worn universally indoors statewide.
“Unvaccinated persons continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings,” it was stated in a release issued by CDPH on Wednesday. “This guidance is an update, in light of review of the most recent CDC recommendations. To achieve universal masking in indoor public settings, we are recommending that fully vaccinated people also mask in indoor public settings across California. This adds an extra precautionary measure for all to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, especially in communities currently seeing the highest transmission rates.”
According to the release, local health jurisdictions may be more restrictive than this guidance but neither Yuba or Sutter County have implemented any new mask mandates at this time.
According to the CDC, Yuba County has a case rate of 201 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 12.4 percent, placing the county into its “high” COVID-19 transmission rate category.
Sutter County falls into the “high” COVID-19 transmission level as well, according to the CDC, with data reported on Friday showing that Sutter County has a case rate of 159 new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positive rate of 8.3 percent.
Due to these elevated case rate numbers and higher test positivity rates, the CDC recommends that masks be worn in both Yuba and Sutter counties at this time.