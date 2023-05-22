Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said Monday that an investigation is underway in the May 20 death of an inmate at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County that allegedly involves a former Yuba County resident.

According to the CDCR, at about 6:40 p.m. on May 20, staff at the prison “observed” inmates Pedro Ayon and Brandon Martinez assaulting Jeffrey Concepcion in the institution’s C yard. “Staff quickly responded and quelled the incident,” officials said. “Concepcion was unresponsive and staff quickly initiated life-saving measures. They summoned emergency services and transported Concepcion to the institution’s triage and treatment area. He was pronounced deceased by the Lassen County Coroner at 7:45 p.m. No staff or other incarcerated persons reported any injuries.”

