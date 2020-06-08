The Board of Directors of the 44th District Agricultural Association (Colusa County) was notified by the California Department of Food and Agriculture that they will not be allowed to move forward with an in-person livestock auction as previously planned.
“We are truly saddened to be delivering this news,” said Laura Ford, CEO of the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
The board voted May 19 to move forward with the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction scheduled for June 13, weeks after the decision was made to downsize the annual fair due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Based upon further review and evaluation in alignment with the State Health Officer’s public health order, the state cannot permit this event to take place because it is a mass gathering in violation of the stay-at-home order,” read a statement by Arturo Barajas, deputy secretary for the CDFA. “It is possible that a livestock sale event could be in compliance under certain perimeters, which would need to be carefully reviewed, but fairs and livestock shows are mass gatherings that are currently not permitted elsewhere in the state.”
Although the Colusa County Fair Board and staff worked countless hours “trying to appease the state departments and received approval to proceed,” read the release, they will be pivoting to a virtual show and sale after “exhausting every option available to fight the state’s decision.”
“Our ultimate goal is to offer a way for our youth to exhibit their animals and to facilitate the sale of those animals,” read the release.
According to the release, the board will be posting a revised schedule and information regarding the virtual show and sale in the coming days.