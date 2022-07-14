The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced that it is currently accepting entries for its Nature Bowl 2022: Family Challenge series. This statewide family-friendly competition emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic as a creative and educational way for families to engage and explore nature close to home.
Because of the program's popularity, CDFW decided to continue the event annually and is now seeking participants. This year’s activities will include two scavenger hunts, one provided by the CDFW, and the other to be curated by registered family groups or teams. Extra credit will be given to those who catalog additional found items.
The Nature Bowl is open to all California families and the deadline to enter is Aug. 31. This program was designed for grades 3 through 6 with a focus on ecological knowledge and conservation literacy.
The CDFW website states, “The Nature Bowl curriculum is based on the California Education and the Environment Initiative in conjunction with the Next Generation Science Standards. … Each school or group may enter one team in the 3rd-4th grade division and one in the 5th-6th. Teams are made up of a coach and three to eight children. The coach chooses a semi-final event and registers the team. Then the coach and other parents or friends work with the team at least an hour a week until their event.”
To sign up and receive the Nature Bowl 2022: Family Challenge packet, email genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov. The Family Challenge packet and additional information is also available at CDFW’s webpage at wildlife.ca.gov/Regions/2/Nature-Bowl.