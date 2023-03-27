The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently announced that submissions for the 2023/24 California Duck Stamp Art Contest will be accepted from May 1 through June 9.
Any artwork submitted for the upcoming contest must include the ring-necked duck, which was selected by the California Fish and Game Commission for the 2023/24 hunting season.
“Often found in small flocks, these small to medium-sized diving ducks frequent shallower bodies of water including fresh marshes, wooded ponds and flooded agricultural fields,” CDFW officials said. “They are identified by their noticeably peaked head, which on males is an iridescent black that continues down across the back and chest. The namesake ring around their neck is usually difficult to see, but the prominent white bands around their bill are easily recognizable.”
The winning artwork selected is slated to be reproduced on the 2023/24 California Duck Stamp. Top submissions also are traditionally showcased at the Pacific Flyway Decoy Association’s art show, which is scheduled to take place in July.
The California Duck Stamp Art Contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age or older as of March 23 – you do not need to be a California resident. Current and former CDFW employees are ineligible. CDFW officials said all entries must be accompanied by a completed participation agreement and entry form. Forms and the official rules are available online at wildlife.ca.gov/duck-stamp/contest.
“The design is to be in full color and in the medium (or combination of mediums) of the artist’s choosing, except that no photographic process, digital art, metallic paints or fluorescent paints may be used in the finished design,” CDFW officials said. “Photographs, computer-generated art, art produced from a computer printer or other computer/mechanical output device (air brush method excepted) are not eligible for entry and will be disqualified. The design must be the contestant’s original hand-drawn creation. The entry design may not be copied or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, or from images in any format published on the internet.”
Submitted entries are expected to be judged in June with a judges panel that includes “experts in the fields of ornithology, conservation, and art and printing.” First-, second- and third-place winners, as well as honorable mention, will be named.
“Since 1971, CDFW’s annual contest has attracted top wildlife artists from around the country,” CDFW officials said. “All proceeds generated from stamp sales go directly to waterfowl conservation projects throughout California. In past years, hunters were required to purchase and affix the stamp to their hunting license. Now California has moved to an automated licensing system and hunters are no longer required to carry the physical stamps in the field (proof of purchase prints directly onto the license).”