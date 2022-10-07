Waterfowl hunting season has opened in most parts of the state and as the Eurasian strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) continues to impact wild and domestic birds statewide, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends hunters take precautions to limit the spread of infection. 

Since mid-July, bird flu has been detected in 66 wild birds from 19 counties including Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Mendocino, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity and Yolo. 

Tags

Recommended for you