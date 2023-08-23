The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Wednesday that it has completed the release of about 23 million fall-run Chinook salmon raised at its four Central Valley anadromous fish hatcheries.

The hatcheries include the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville, the Nimbus Fish Hatchery in Gold River, the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery in Clements, and the Merced River Hatchery in Snelling.

Tags

Recommended for you