The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will soon be accepting submissions for this year’s installment of its California Duck Stamp Art Contest.
The CDFW has facilitated this contest since 1971, attracting top wildlife artists from across the country annually, and all of the proceeds from the signature stamp sales go directly to waterfowl conservation projects throughout California.
Artwork must depict the gadwall, the species selected by the CDFW for this year’s contest.
“These common dabbling ducks are similar in size and shape to a mallard, with both males and females donning somewhat muted coloring,” according to a press release. “Despite lacking the bright colors typical of other male ducks, male gadwalls exhibit intricate feather patterns with subtle yet striking color variations of brown and gray ending in a black patch at the tail.”
The design has to be in full color in the medium of the artist’s choosing but no photographic process, digital art, metallic paints or fluorescent paints may be used in the finished design.
Photographs, computer-generated art, art produced from a computer printer or other computer/mechanical output device are ineligible for the contest as well.
“The design must be the contestant’s original hand-drawn creation,” according to a release. “The entry design may not be copied or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, or from images in any format published on the Internet.”
Entries will be judged in June by a panel consisting of experts in the fields of ornithology, conservation, and art and printing. First, second and third place winners will be chosen in addition to honorable mentions.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2021-22 California Duck Stamp and traditionally top submissions are displayed at the Pacific Flyway Decoy Association’s art show each July but it is uncertain if this year’s show will happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submissions will be accepted April 26 through June 4.
The contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age or older as of March 8 and all entries must be accompanied by a completed participation agreement and entry form.
For more information or to obtain these forms, visit wildlife.ca.gov/duck-stamp/contest.