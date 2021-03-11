The California Department of Public Health recently proposed changes involving its Syringe Exchange Program (SEP) that would prevent cities and counties from passing local ordinances blocking the program from operating, though the state department contends that the law doesn’t give jurisdictions the power to do so.
There are currently 62 SEPs throughout the state that provide sterile injection equipment, dispose of used syringes, and provide linkages to health care and social services — the program was first established in California in 1988 in response to injection-related HIV transmission. The Yuba-Sutter area was considered for a site last year, though local governments passed ordinances banning such a program from operating.
The CDPH states that a previous law (AB 604) amended California code to allow the department new authority to grant authorization of SEPs, though it did not impact a law passed prior (AB 136) that gave the ability to local governments to authorize program sites.
The latest proposal is an attempt to clear up the language in the conflicting laws by removing “local ordinances” from the regulations. The department says some community groups applying for authorization with the state are under the mistaken impression they must first receive approval from local government in order to be authorized.
“This misunderstanding is being communicated to the public and creating false expectations for community members opposed to SEPs, who may believe that local government can halt department authorization of syringe services in their jurisdictions,” the department stated in its notice of proposed rulemaking.
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said the CDPH’s latest proposal is an attempt to circumvent local control over dangerous needle giveaway programs.
“Everyone saw what a disaster the needle giveaway program was in the city of Chico. The state should be spending more time on vaccine delivery and opening schools and less time trying to put needles in the hands of drug addicts,” Gallagher said in a press release.
Gallagher urged city governments, county governments and concerned community members to express their opinions to the CDPH about the proposal.
The regulatory proposal opened up a 45-day public comment period on Feb. 19. The public has until April 5 to provide comments. To complete a regulations comment form, visit https://bit.ly/3l75xE9. Gallagher said members of the public can also provide comments regarding the proposed regulations by emailing regulations@cdph.ca.gov with “Syringe Exchange Program Regulatory Consistency” in the subject line.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said evidence shows the sites reduce HIV and viral hepatitis transmission; reduce overdose mortality; increase entry into substance use disorder treatment; reduce needle-stick injuries; save money; and do not increase drug use or crime.