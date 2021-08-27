Earlier this week, the California Department of Public Health sent a letter to school districts warning of possible legal action if universal mask requirements at schools aren’t followed.
On July 12, the CDPH updated its guidance for K through 12 schools, which continued the universal mask requirement first instituted at the beginning of the year.
Some schools, however, have been reluctant to enforce those requirements to the level deemed appropriate by the public health department.
“Unfortunately, some elected officials and school leaders have expressed their intent to violate the law -- and risk their students’ safety -- by failing to enforce the universal mask requirement for indoor school settings,” the letter to schools said. “To be clear: failure to enforce the mask requirement breaches not only a legal duty, but also the first and foremost duty of every school leader -- to protect students.”
The CDPH said a violation of the mask mandate “carries significant legal, financial, and other risks.”
When asked about the letter issued by the CDPH, Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi said “the goal of Yuba City Unified has been to provide full in-person instruction and to as much instructional time as possible. Therefore, Yuba City Unified has been in full compliance with the mask requirements that were initially issued on August 2, 2021, by the California Department of Public Health.”
Gary Cena, Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent, said the district has been following guidelines issued by the CDPH.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Marysville Joint Unified School District has utilized public health guidance as its compass for navigating the District’s path in helping slow the spread of COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of students and staff, maintaining relationships between students and teachers, and facilitating student learning by providing access to all students to full time in-person instruction,” Cena said in an email to The Appeal. “Throughout the COVID journey, MJUSD has followed public health guidance with fidelity, encouraging and recommending vaccinations, enforcing required universal masking when students and staff share indoor spaces, practicing modified quarantining of students, and providing COVID-19 testing to students and staff. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.”
Cena said the letter sent by the CDPH “reinforces the importance of the guidance and communicates that there are significant legal, financial, and other risks for districts and educators who do not comply with the guidance.”
He said the district distributed the letter to all district employees after already distributing a COVID-19 handbook to staff and families making sure everyone was familiar with what was required.
As of Friday, Marysville Joint Unified School District reported 30 cases of COVID-19 among its students across 23 of the schools within the district for the past seven days. There was one reported case at a preschool in Olivehurst.
For Yuba City Unified School District, there have been 102 reported cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff across the entire district since the beginning of the school year.
A matter of choice
Mike Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County Supervisor for District 3, said the issue with mask mandates at schools is one of choice.
“I think masks should be recommended, but at the same time I think masks should be at the discretion of the parent,” said Ziegenmeyer. “The biggest thing is parents want that right to choose.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets ... which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions.”
There have been various studies backing up the effectiveness of mask wearing in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While not a fool-proof method, these studies have shown that mask usage greatly reduces the risk of infection.
“A study of an outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an environment notable for congregate living quarters and close working environments, found that use of face coverings on-board was associated with a 70% reduced risk,” the CDC has stated.
‘This is a threat’
In response to the letter issued by the CDPH, Ziegenmeyer called the notice a threat.
“This is a threat right here,” said Ziegenmeyer. “I totally consider this a threat.”
And while the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread across the nation increasing hospitalizations among not only the most vulnerable in the country but also children, Ziegenmeyer still said masks and vaccines should be a choice, not mandatory.
“I think the state could put out a recommendation, this is what we recommend, but it’s up to your school district and your school board at the end of the day,” said Ziegenmeyer. “We have taken a one size fits all approach just like the governor’s been doing for the last year and a half and it does not work.”
He did, however, acknowledge that COVID is a serious concern, but the ideas that have been implemented aren’t the solutions needed.
“COVID’s here to stay and it is beating us right now,” said Ziegenmeyer. “It is absolutely throttling us right now and we’re letting it do it because I don’t think we’re thinking outside the box.”
Ziegenmeyer said there also has been confusion among constituents about who is actually issuing these mandates.
“You have the state putting out these mandates to the schools and then in turn the schools are putting out these mandates to the public,” said Ziegenmeyer. “Well, these mandates are from the state, they’re not the schools. I’ve had parents call up and upset with the schools and I said, ‘this is not the school district, this is the state forcing their hand, they are forcing this policy, this mandate.’
“They’re making the schools look like the bad guys and people are getting upset with the schools when actually they should be getting mad at the state. This is our governor imposing this.”