Cedar Lane Elementary

A student at Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst uses Newsela, an online educational program on a personal laptop, while in class in 2018.

 Appeal-Democrat file

In order to improve deficiencies in student literacy, Marysville Joint Unified School District is implementing a TK-third grade literacy program so students are reading at or above grade level by 2025. 

The program is a statewide initiative introduced by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst was able to implement the program in 2021 after it received the Early Literacy Support Block Grant which allowed the site to integrate the program a year ahead of other schools in the Marysville district, Principal Rebecca Evers said.

