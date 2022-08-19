In order to improve deficiencies in student literacy, Marysville Joint Unified School District is implementing a TK-third grade literacy program so students are reading at or above grade level by 2025.
The program is a statewide initiative introduced by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst was able to implement the program in 2021 after it received the Early Literacy Support Block Grant which allowed the site to integrate the program a year ahead of other schools in the Marysville district, Principal Rebecca Evers said.
“The model is going to be implemented across the district for all elementary schools. We’re just a year ahead in the implementation model,” Evers said.
While the program has been established as a TK-third grade program, literacy support factors are also available for students in upper grades.
“The grant covers funding for TK-three teachers, and then we as a school site and through the school site council made a decision because of our reading scores,” Evers said. “We wanted attention and a schoolwide focus on improving reading and literacy scores among students. We took Title I money and through the School Plan for Student Achievement, we expanded our funding to grades four, five and six. So we have a TK-sixth implementation of the (Early Literacy Support Block Grant).”
In January 2021, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees accepted over $613,000 in grant funding to be used over a three period until the 2023/24 school year. According to a staff report, the grant is awarded to education agencies with the highest percentage of third-grade students who score the lowest achievement standards on the State Summative English Language Arts assessment.
A year after implementation, the Literacy Committee at Cedar Lane Elementary revised the program to include social-emotional learning curriculum and on-site literacy coaches, the staff report said.
Evers said that the committee established three goals for the grant: improve phonics, increase vocabulary and provide a universal assessment tool for students.
Prior to establishing the literacy program, only 7% of students at the school were reading at or above grade level, but the percentage reflects student literacy after distanced learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evers said. Before the pandemic, 18-20% of students were reading at grade level or above.
Evers believes the literacy program is ambitious, but the program’s success so far shows promise for student literacy in the years ahead.
“We saw improvement in our TK and kindergarten numbers. … As kids grow from each trimester, they need to demonstrate that their learning knowledge has improved. We didn’t have every student get to grade level, but when I looked at every single test or assessment result, we had every child demonstrate growth. Not one child declined in their assessments throughout the year,” Evers said.
She said that the school has seen significant improvements among kindergarten students. The school saw an increase from 17% to 45% of students who met benchmark standards for reading.
Among fifth grade students, benchmark literacy increased from 18% to 37% while sixth grade students went from 18% to 31%.
In order to better foster student achievement, Evers said that a social-emotional learning curriculum was included in order to help students overcome potential barriers. She recognizes that students struggling with hardships both in school and at home can face impacted learning.
“We’re focused on fostering a safe, positive and equitable learning environment,” Evers said.
The program also suggests using designated literacy coaches at each school site. Cedar Lane Elementary had employed two coaches during the 2021/22 school year, but the position has been discontinued districtwide due to a shortage of teachers, Evers said.
Moving forward, Evers believes that added support in teaching literacy and continued assessments of the program will help both the school and the district achieve their goal.