People gathered for crafts and other activities during the annual Dia de los Muertos event at the Yuba Sutter Mall on Sunday afternoon.
The event, also known as Day of the Dead, featured face painting, crafts, performances, music, sugar skull painting and more.
Lynette Myers, marketing manager for the Yuba Sutter Mall, said the event is a fundraiser for the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement.
“The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is an important event,” Myers said. “... Thousands attended throughout the day.”
Rose Mary Avila, treasurer for the alliance, said other cultures have similar celebrations.
“It’s about honoring our loved ones who have passed,” Avila said.
She said the event raises money through sponsorships and vendors for scholarships that go to local high school students.
The alliance was founded about 28 years ago and works to educate the community, helps with things like business enhancement and more, Avila said.
Mariyoli Parra, 7, attended the event with her family.
“We wanted to go to church and have fun and eat and then come here and have more fun,” Parra said.
She said she was looking forward to getting her face painted.
The Yuba Sutter Mall Trick or Treat event will be on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. and ends when the candy runs out. Participating retailers will hand out candy to children ages 12 and under.