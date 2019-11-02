Though centered on the passing of loved ones, spirits were high at the Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration held at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Olivehurst on Saturday.
From the moment the event began, event producer Wally Alvarado said dozens of people were in attendance.
“The turnout was better than expected,” said Alvarado. “And it really was a community effort to get this organized.”
Because of the events success, Michelle Crandall, general manager of Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, said the cemetery already has plans to make this an annual event.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Crandell. “We will work on making this even better next year.”
Gentry Baker, cemetery manager at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, said they want people to know that they are more than just a funeral home.
“Community outreach it so important to us,” said Baker. “We want to have that engagement so we can provide information and education.”
“Cemeteries are for the living, not the dead, and we want people to feel comfortable coming here,” said Candell.
As part of the celebration, Grupo Danza Patria Insurgente performed before the Danza Azteca set up their altar and encouraged attendees to add photo of their deceased loved ones for them to be included in their ritual.
In addition to the performers, the event featured a DJ playing live music, a community alter, sugar skull painting and a screening of the Disney movie, “Coco.” Twenty local vendors were also on-site, with everything from Mexican food and attire, to home décor and information about local community resources.
Several local food trucks were also in attendance, serving up tacos, elote, churros, kettle corn and many other tasty treats.