The Yuba Sutter Symphony will perform an outdoor concert of patriotic music in honor of the Fourth of July this weekend.
“We are so excited to have live music back,” said conductor Corey Kersting. “This is always one of our favorite concerts, but this year will be extra special as we celebrate our freedom and play the music that we love so much.”
Music will consist of famous patriotic pieces and marches along with some contemporary patriotic favorites.
Kersting said a few of the pieces include “Hymn to the Fallen,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “1812 Overture” with paper bag cannons.
He said paper bags will be passed out to the audience as cannons and they will pop them at the appropriate time during the song.
Kersting said the Sutter Buttes Brass will also be performing a couple selections.
The last time the Yuba Sutter Symphony performed together, he said, was in February of 2020.
“We’re really excited to be back together,” Kersting said.
About 45 people will be performing during the Fourth of July concert.
The free concert will take place on July 4 at the Yuba City Town Center Fountain on Plumas Street following the Yuba City Fourth of July Children’s Parade at 9:15 a.m. The concert will last about an hour.
“We do this kind of as a gift to the community so we hope people will come out and join us,” Kersting said.
He said the Yuba Sutter Symphony has been putting on a Fourth of July concert for about six or seven years – last year’s performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a great way to kick off your July 4 celebration,” Kersting said. “The kids’ parade and symphony help to bring back a small-town traditional July 4 celebration to Yuba City and, of course, we will conclude the concert with the ever-popular ‘Stars and Stripes Forever.’”