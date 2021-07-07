Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event this weekend to celebrate Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist who has inspired through her life story.
Kahlo was born in 1907 and died in 1954. She painted portraits, self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Her paintings often had strong autobiographical elements and mixed realism with fantasy.
“She grew up with some health issues when she was little,” said Lila Solorzano Rivera, curator of the Fiesta de Frida event and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board member. “When she was a teen, she got in an accident and it put her in a whole-body cast, she wasn’t able to move … the only thing she could do was paint.”
Kahlo went on to marry artist Diego Rivera and traveled.
“Her paintings are very strong, they have a lot of detail and describe a lot about her feelings and what she had to go through,” Solorzano Rivera said.
Solorzano Rivera is a local artist and teaches art to middle schoolers.
“I learned about (Kahlo) when I was at Yuba College and I went to go see one of her exhibits, I immediately fell in love with her story,” Solorzano Rivera said. “...I love how she was able to incorporate all of her life in her artwork.”
Fiesta de Frida will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture courtyard and art gallery – 624 E St., Marysville.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature art displays with Kahlo as the subject as well as artwork inspired by her life and art, including themes of Frida’s Garden, Mexican culture and fashion, vibrant colors, surrealism and more.
The lineup will include Randy Rivera, who will be on-site creating a large-scale “live” airbrush painting of Kahlo.
Local arts and craft vendors as well as artists will display their work, a food truck and fruit cart will be on hand, and live music will be performed.
Solorzano Rivera said she is also making a Kahlo-related raffle basket – raffle tickets will cost $1 each. Those who attend dressed up as Kahlo will receive a free raffle ticket.
“There are people who don’t know who she is, she was such a strong inspiring person,” Solorzano Rivera said. “...She didn’t let anything get in her way, she kept pursuing what she loved to do, which is really, really great. It’s nice to be able to share her story and who she was to the public and celebrate her life.”