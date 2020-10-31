Hundreds gathered in downtown Yuba City and Marysville Saturday night to celebrate Halloween amid the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus.
While both counties remain in the less restrictive tier for now, there were clear and present changes to the celebration on Saturday.
For starters most businesses had sanitation and mask stations for anyone visiting a booth empty-handed.
Sandee Drown, president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association and owner of the Happy Viking, said for the most part people were responsible on Saturday wearing the proper personal protective equipment while trick-or-treating with their family.
Drown also liked seeing the family involvement this year, adding that more people were dressed up.
“About every four or five groups the whole family was dressed up,” Drown said. “People put more effort into it. It was great seeing the kids getting out and having an outlet.”
Many little ones started their walk at Phoenix Ridge, a newer business to Plumas Street that had a booth set up for the entire time. Owner Mike Lampke said this year was a much larger turnout and he was busy handing out candy almost the entire time.
“People were seeking normalcy in their lives,” Lampke said.
Overall, there was a large variety of costumes that visited Phoenix Ridge during the two-hour increment. From zombie killers to a fictional character known as Harley Quinn, which appears in Batman: The Animated Series, there was a wide range of dressed up children making the trek down Plumas Street.
Lampke had a few favorites, citing a crew dressed as Jack and Sally from the Nightmare before Christmas and a family dressed as the Incredibles.
He said the best part of the day was witnessing first-hand the return of socialization.
“It’s not right to have children enclosed (inside) in small spaces,” Lampke said.
Scarysville: 2020
Marysville was popping not long after 5 p.m. in the downtown area as the fire department and many businesses were out delivering treats to kids young and old during the annual town extravaganza.
Stacey Lego, Scarysville organizer and children’s pastor at the Point, said this year about the same number of businesses showed up to hand out candy and support the community. Most everybody was taking the needed steps to stay safe from any possible exposure to COVID-19.
“We were hoping for people to be conscious of the guidelines and to be respectful,” Lego said. “It was a time to celebrate.”
With so many previous events canceled earlier in the year due to the pandemic, retired fire department officer Bill King hopes that this is the beginning of a fun-filled holiday season.
“There were a lot of happy people out doing things (tonight),” King said.
King and the fire department continued its annual Scarysville tradition of opening the doors of one of its fire engines for anyone to get an inside view at what helps keep the public safe from blazing infernos.
King said it was nice to give the kids something to do in a pandemic.