Adventist Health/Rideout is celebrating Heart Month with their third annual Women’s Heart luncheon Feb. 1.
The luncheon is just the beginning of a series of events Adventist is hosting to encourage folks to join the battle against heart disease. It will be at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“This year’s theme is ‘Love Your Heart’” said Linda Plummer, communications manager of Adventist Health and Rideout. “This is all about women.”
At this year’s luncheon, attendees will be provided a healthy lunch, listen in on three speakers discussing various topics about the heart and check out informational booths hosted by different departments of the hospital.
The speakers include Dr. Baron Harper, Dr. Mabel Chu and Bethany Louque, said Plummer. Harper is a cardiothoracic surgeon and will provide information on new technology and new treatments. Chu will provide information on vascular health and Louque will discuss prevention and risk factors for heart disease.
Tickets for the luncheon are $35 each or $300 to reserve a table of eight and can be purchased online at adventisthealth.org/rideout/giving/events or call (530) 751- 4070.