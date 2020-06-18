Celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, will look a bit different this year.
The third annual Juneteenth in Marysville will be a socially-distanced celebration because of the pandemic, and juxtaposed against national cries against police brutality and racial injustice. Stations for hand sanitizer and masks will replace food and information vendors, with organizers encouraging attendees to bring their own chairs, food, water and shade.
“We celebrate this day because it belongs to us and represents how we come out of bad situations with hopes of a brighter future,” said event organizer Megan Anderson.
Juneteenth was once a large and thriving event in Marysville in the 1970s and ‘80s. Hundreds would gather for a block party, centered around Yuba Park, which was historically reserved as a blacks-only park in Marysville.
Today’s holiday will be marked by marches and demonstrations as well as expressions of joy across the country amidst a time of national crisis and calls for change.
Leonard Johnson, who founded the Marysville Juneteenth resurgence three years ago, said to him, Juneteenth represents people coming together.
“Friends, family and culture,” Leonard Johnson said. “A chance to learn my history, told by people that I knew and trusted.”
Anderson said Juneteenth is about recognizing the past, and hoping for a better future.
“What Juneteenth means to me is that it is the moment in history that changed the game for Black people in America,” Anderson said. “It’s a tide of change that was often stifled by the powers that be who never really want to free us but continue to gain wealth from the richness of our lives and culture.”
Event organizer Emma Hirshkorn said she used to only know about Juneteenth in Marysville through her husband, Leonard Johnson’s memories. Now, she said she’s become more aware of the historical significance.
“Once we (she and Johnson) began hosting, I started to study up and began to understand why folks celebrated, and the more I read, the more I realized most folks don’t know this part of history,” Hirshkorn said “Things like (Abraham) Lincoln only emancipated the slaves so they would come up north and join them in the war, shoot, Lincoln had people still enslaved in his own home while he was leading the country talking about equality.”
Anderson said with everything going on in the country currently, she hopes this can be a time for learning and growth.
“Today, right now, it’s time for the ultimate change in our society,” Anderson said. “I hope with all that is going on, that people recognize we are not all having the same American experience, and instead of dismissing the accounts of others, I pray people begin to empathise and educate themselves.”