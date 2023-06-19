Mary Kight, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, spoke Saturday during a Juneteenth event at the Sutter County Library. Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021. According to a biography published by the National Guard Bureau, Kight served as the assistant adjutant general for the California Army and Air National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, Sacramento starting in 2006. As a member of the governor's cabinet, she was responsible for the operation of the State Military Department which consists of the California Army National Guard, Air National Guard, State Military Reserve, and the California Cadet Corps – totaling more than 23,000 personnel. This promotion was followed by her appointment to adjunct general, both of which warranted the attention of various media outlets declaring her the first female and the first Air National Guardsman to become a “general officer” in the California Army National Guard as well as the first African American woman to be at the helm of any national guard in the country.