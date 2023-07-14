Lee Harmon is on the verge of celebrating his 100th birthday with over 1,000 acres of annexed, zoned and developed land to show for his 70 year career as a prominent land broker in Northern California. 

Harmon first came to the Yuba-Sutter area at the age of 16, hitchhiking his way from Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Hanford. He chopped cotton for two weeks there before earning enough money to head north toward Lincoln. From there, he caught a ride to Marysville – or as he said, “Mars-ville” – with a truck full of cowboys who thought it would be more fun not to correct his mis-pronunciation. Harmon then took the trolley from Marysville into Yuba City and walked from the corner of Plumas Street and Highway 20 to spend the night at a school bus stop in Tierra Buena.

Tags

Recommended for you