Sutter County families with young children will have the opportunity to get free dental supplies and resources in observance of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Michele Blake, executive director of the Sutter County Children and Families Commission, said they typically host some type of observance each year and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are hosting a drive-through giveaway in collaboration with Sutter County Public Health.
“We’re here to just ensure that we celebrate the fact that it’s Dental Health Month and making sure we give all of the resources (to people) and educate,” Blake said.
She said families with children through five years will be able to pick up the free supplies and resources on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 3-5 p.m., or while supplies last, at 1531 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
She said the children are not required to be present for families to receive supplies – all supplies and resources are geared toward that age group, Blake said. Some of the things that will be distributed include gums, tooth brushes, books and information on why it’s important to keep teeth healthy and more.
“(There will be a) variety of tools and resources to ensure proper care of teeth,” Blake said. “... We just want children and parents especially to know when children should have their first dental visit, ways to prevent (cavities), information about proper brushing and flossing techniques and the importance of dental examinations.”
For more information, visit the Sutter County Children & Families Commission Facebook page.