Corey Kersting said the tradition of the Yuba Sutter Symphony playing during the Fourth of July Children’s Parade began over a decade ago when he had his own kids present at the Town Fountain location in Yuba City to hear the Sutter Buttes Brass Quintet play.
“It felt like that Americana small town Fourth of July celebration,” said Kersting, Yuba Sutter Symphony conductor and vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society.
Two years later, Kersting was running the music portion of the event as the symphony conductor leading about a 45-minute presentation of patriotic tunes as children passed by on their bikes in the parade and spectators plopped their chairs down to enjoy some good old fashioned American music.
Fourth of July annually celebrates America’s birthday and the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
In honor of America’s 246th birthday, Kersting said the Yuba Sutter Symphony included about 45 members and a full string section playing a wide array of music that included “Stars and Stripes forever,” “God Bless America,” God Bless the USA,” and several other great America folk songs.
The concert ended in traditional fashion, Kersting said, with the playing of an audience-participated tune known as “1812 Overture.”
“Fourth of July is a good time for us to realize that we are one big country and on the same team,” Kersting said. “It’s nice to be part of this community.”
The music accompanied an outpouring of families and children on American-themed bicycles traveling down Plumas Street all the way to the Town Fountain where the Yuba City Fire Department had hot dogs, cookies and chips ready for anyone.
“It’s a great community event,” Kersting said.
It’s a tradition that some members of Yuba-Sutter attend annually. Yuba City residents Dennis and Andree Francis had their section of grass picked out early on Monday as their grandchildren ran around the Town Fountain taking in the Fourth of July surroundings.
Dennis Francis said Fourth of July means family, where his grandkids can just play and swim, while the barbecue pit churns out mouth-watering hot dogs and hamburgers all day and evening.
“Just being together,” Francis said on the meaning of Fourth of July. “It’s a good hometown feeling. We love the music.”
Dennis’ wife, Andree Francis, said the family has watched the Yuba Sutter Symphony in action on the Fourth of July for about the last four years, calling the concert an “enjoyable part of our holiday.”