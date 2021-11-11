With D Street lined with young and old, the Marysville Veterans Day parade returned Thursday after a halt to the yearly tradition.
Filled with patriotic spirit, hundreds turned out to celebrate our nation’s heroes and the sacrifices they made and continue to make for our freedoms and liberties that we often take for granted.
“I feel honored to be here to thank the veterans for their ultimate sacrifice,” said Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains. “We’re here to commemorate and to show appreciation for their service … it’s important for us to remember the sacrifices that those gave and some give the ultimate sacrifice to give us our freedom.”
Even though the parade began about half an hour late, the crowd was undeterred and excited for the start and procession of the parade. Before the vehicles and various school bands made their way down D Street, the National Anthem was performed and taps was played in honor of our veterans and service members.
“The Veterans Day parade ... it means a lot to commemorate our veterans,” said Marysville City Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist. “This is a great day.”
In the crowd, multiple generations of families could be seen, supporting and cheering on our veterans.
“We just wanted to come out and be a part of the community and support our veterans,” said Jen Osborne of Yuba City, who brought two of her children and even had some grandchildren there for the parade.
And community was a big part of the event. With various Yuba-Sutter organizations and groups taking part, there was a lot of pride to go around with regards to how close-knit the community can be during events like this.
“I was just telling someone I felt like I was in a Hallmark movie, because it brings the community together, everyone’s walking by … and it’s just like a really good social event I think we all need right now,” Osborne said.
Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford expressed those same feelings about the Marysville parade bringing residents of the area together after most of us had been separated or isolated since the start of the pandemic.
“Absolutely. I think especially right now … having community events like this really brings people out because they’re excited to be out and part of the community again,” said Bradford.
Littered throughout the crowd, there also were veterans and active-duty military members lined up to show their support, some with family in tow.
Dustin Weaver, who is stationed at Beale Air Force, came with his wife and their two kids.
When asked what the parade meant to him, Weaver said it meant a lot.
“It’s heritage. It’s past. It’s history. It’s future. It means a lot,” said Weaver.