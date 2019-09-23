As music played, a golden-hued, early fall sunset filled the skyline Saturday above the Sutter Buttes at an annual event aimed at celebrating and funding arts in the community.
About 500 people attended the eighth annual Harvest the Arts party, a Yuba Sutter Arts-sponsored event at J. Heier Farms that raised more than $30,000, according to organizers.
“It was our biggest event as far as vendors, restaurants, artists and attendees,” said Abbie Cesena, the event chair. “We had a great silent auction and all of the Sutter and Yuba county foothills wineries came out – it was a great way to highlight all of the artists in a farm-to-fork style event.”
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts, said the event helps raise money to promote arts in the community and specifically arts in education.
“The focus, more and more, is to promote arts in education,” he said. “Events like Poetry Out Loud, the Scholastic Writing Awards and the JUMPS StArts program, which introduces at-risk students to art.”
Read said there were 35 artists and food producers surrounding the lawn area by the pool as well as five restaurants at the newly established culinary row, which is up from three restaurants last year.
“The expansion of culinary row with the restaurants and the nice tables really opened things up,” he said. “As we got bigger each year, it was hard to cram things in the lawn area and around the pool – it was nice but it got a little congested.”
James and Jennifer Barnes purchased The City Cafe and Bistro in March of 2018, after James had been the chef there for six years, and said Saturday marked the second year they attended the event.
“We definitely love the event,” he said. “Everyone is amazing who puts it together and they take great care of us over on culinary row and give us the tools to represent ourselves well.”
Read said John Heier, who hosts the event at his J. Heier Farms in Live Oak, made some changes to the property that enhanced the experience for attendees.
“John paved the driveway, put in gravel at the culinary row and trimmed up a 100-year-old olive tree and that really made a difference,” he said. “Because of John’s relationship with so many large ag companies that are the backbone of the community, we’re able to get some major support – it’s a great melding of the two communities.”