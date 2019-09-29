Women and girls gathered at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Sunday for the 21st annual Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela – an event that aims to celebrate women and bring them together.
During the event, women and girls performed for the audience and attendees browsed through the vendors, enjoyed the food, got henna tattoos and more.
Parm Takhar, of the International Organization of Punjabi Women Inc., started the event in 1999 in Yuba City – she said there was no event like this in the U.S. prior to hers, and now there are similar events all over the country.
Takhar said it helps build girls’ confidence and that it gives them confidence to get on stage to perform.
“This is celebrating women, sisterhood, ourselves,” Takhar said.
She said the event also helps young girls learn about their culture.
Takhar said one of the reasons she started the event was because she noticed that many of the activities and events women of her culture and background participated in involved visiting relatives. So she started the local event to provide them with something more and bring them together.
Takhar said she also used to perform when she lived in India and wanted to start something where girls could perform locally.
Renu Renu Saini attended the event with her daughters so they could know about their culture. Saini said it allows the community to stay in touch with their culture and learn more about it.
“It’s important to attach with our roots,” Saini said.
Takhar said the Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela event continues to grow – when it began, there were less than 200 women in attendance and now there are about 3,000 to 4,000.
“This is a beautiful event,” she said.