Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes urged everyone on Saturday to take a moment or two to thank the many people in uniform Saturday during the fourth Celebration of Heroes event co-hosted by Crossroads Community Church and the city of Yuba City.
Celebration of Heroes returned for the fourth year and was packed with vendors, food and entertainment, and many of Yuba-Sutter’s finest dressed in uniform. Four agencies from the region came out, including California Highway Patrol, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Sutter County Sheriff’s Department and Yuba City Police.
It was a joint effort by community and city officials to recognize publicly those who put their lives on the line every single day.
Michelle Arsenault, an Army veteran and member of Crossroads, said this event is here to show that Yuba-Sutter is thankful and supportive of its law enforcement, military and first responder work force.
They’re the real heroes in life, Arsenault said.
“(Our) heroes are people with families and lives outside of the job,” Arsenault said. “They’re coaches, parents and people just like the rest of us. The job they do (everyday) makes them heroes.”
In addition, there were multiple booths set up with information on veteran resources and military recruitment -- the latter has suffered mightily since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
John Saunders worked a U.S. Navy recruitment booth on Saturday. He said since COVID hit, he and many of his fellow recruitment officers have been trying to reinvent themselves in order to attract the younger generation into a possible career in the military.
“We’re the pioneers,” Saunders said. “There’s no manual.”
Saunders said last year with the schools shut down, they went to an online model, geared toward social media to recruit youngsters.
But he said it’s hard to be “genuine,” under that approach, and therefore recruitment lagged a bit.
Dustin Schneider, also a naval talent scout, said access has improved with the reopening of schools this year.
Schneider said it comes down to giving high school students “options,” upon graduation.