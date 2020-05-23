During these uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, hard-working individuals need to be supported and cherished.
They need to feel the love, said Dan Hastings, executive pastor at Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City.
With Hastings and his crew in attendance Saturday, the local church helped spread some good natured cheer for those essential workers like healthcare individuals, teachers, grocery store personnel, restaurant owners and employees to name a few.
Hastings said it was the first opportunity for anyone to come be celebrated and earn some goodies like frosted cookies from Stephens’ Farmhouse; gift cards from a host of businesses; and snow cones to quench the needed thirst.
It was all to celebrate and honor those working hard to provide for a battered community in need of essential services.
“It’s our everyday heroes,” Hastings said. “We want to support you.”
Hastings said after the first 20 minutes on Saturday he had about 10 people (seven cars) come on through the drive-through to spin the wheel for a free prize. He expected many more to come on as the day progressed.
Hastings’ crew included many from the church, some of whom were out for support, but also to witness the many smiling faces on hand.
“We appreciate them,” said Christine Wickline, whose two daughters were smiling bright after receiving their free snow cones.
It was a day to forget all the economic struggles brought on by the virus and soaring unemployment rates and solely be in the moment of happiness and appreciation for the many giving it their all.
The education industry up and down California has had to adjust on the fly with the notion of distance learning amid the pandemic. It’s had both challenges and successes the past few months.
Cynthia Rachel, director of communications and development at South Sutter Charter School, weighed in on the prospect of distance learning and how teachers have had to adjust.
“The big thing is to give them (teachers) grace in the transition overnight,” Rachel said. “It’s building an airplane while flying in it … They had to do it on the fly.”
The challenges, Rachel said, are sure to continue in the weeks ahead but it’s important to remember the underlying circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
“We’re fortunate to have jobs; embrace the chaos,” Rachel said. “It’s not all going to go well each day, nothing ever does.”
Rachel and her boyfriend, Frank Gibson of Sutter are raising four children, all of whom operate differently in their education needs.
Rachel said it’s important to know that each student has varying personalities with the way they learn.
South Sutter Charter School has been operating through distance learning for about the last 15 years, Rachel said, and has received a “significant uptick” in enrollment interest in the wake of the pandemic.
“Our prospective enrollment has doubled,” Rachel said.
With the uncertainty of in-person instruction moving forward, Rachel said people want options and to be able to go somewhere with confidence that their child will receive a solid education at home.