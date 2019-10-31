A celebration of life is scheduled for a Plumas Lake teen killed last week in a traffic accident on Highway 65.
Leah Smith, 17, was driving on Highway 65 on the afternoon of Oct. 23 when her vehicle was hit by an oncoming car, causing it to overturn on the roadway. Smith died as a result of her injuries.
Just four days later, on Sunday, Oct. 27, more than 300 people gathered at Eufay Wood Park in Olivehurst for a candlelight vigil organized by Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland School District, and a few volunteers.
The celebration of life will be at Cornerstone Church at 700 Washington Ave. in Yuba City, Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 11 a.m.
“All are invited to celebrate Leah and support the Smith family,” said Jason Poling, pastor at the Yuba City church.
Newman and Poling, who said Smith was an active member of his congregation, spoke at the vigil, as well as close friends who shared memories.
“The Wheatland choir, of which Leah was the president, sang,” said Poling. “Several encouraging Christian songs were played as people stood in silence with their candles.”
On Thursday, the Cornerstone Church also hosted a benefit fundraiser event for both the Smith family and the Sillers, the other family involved in the accident. Poling said the benefit was held for both families because while the Stillers survived, they were injured both physically and mentally in the collision.
For more information, contact Cornerstone Church of Yuba City at 674-3087.