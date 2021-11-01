At the early age of 4, Piper Groo knows the severity of her disease and how the tiniest crumb of gluten can cause her to vomit and have diarrhea for eight to 10 hours.
“It’s been tough still to this day,” said Travis Groo, Piper’s father. “I mean my mom will ask us, ‘What are you having for dinner?’ And Piper’s real quick to say, ‘not gluten.’ We have to be careful every day of what we’re eating. When we order food, or even if we have food delivered to the house, at any moment there could be a mistake. That mistake is devastating. Our little girl will start right away knowing that she is feeling different and she says it’s coming up. She knows that she’s sick and at a very young age, she’s aware of how severe.”
At birth, Piper was a healthy newborn. Her health remained steady until her first birthday when her parents noticed that their baby was not retaining any food nor gaining weight. Her parents then proceeded to take her to a local pediatrician who tried making a diagnosis for what was occurring, but she was not getting any better.
“She would wake up five or six times a night with a soiled crib,” said Courtney Gengler Groo, Piper’s mother. “She wouldn’t keep any food down. It got so bad where she quit walking, she basically quit living. She would live off of purple and red popsicles and milk. So we ended up taking her to another children’s hospital, and they admitted her for five days.”
Panic started to rise as Piper’s parents did not see any progression in her health and as two different children’s hospitals could not determine what was wrong with her. The family, however, didn’t give up and proceeded to take Piper to UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
“We thought she was dying,” said Courtney Gengler Groo. “So they admitted her immediately, and she was there for 18 days and they literally saved her life. They did all the blood work, which came back positive for celiac.”
Celiac disease is a serious hereditary, autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Gluten are proteins found in food like wheat, rye and barley. Gluten can be hidden in many different kinds of foods and products including children’s toys and arts and craft supplies. The disease is estimated to affect one in 100 people worldwide. Celiac disease can occur in childhood or as an adult.
With more than 200 symptoms, celiac disease can be difficult to diagnose because it affects people differently. There may be those who test positive for celiac disease but have no symptoms at all. However, those with celiac disease are still at risk of developing long-term health complications.
During her time at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, 16-month-old Piper had an endoscopy, a nonsurgical procedure involving the insertion of a long, flexible tube down a throat with a tiny camera on the end of the tube. An endoscopy is used to visually examine the digestive system.
“They said you could have roller skated through her intestines,” said Courtney Gengler Groo. “They were gone. She wasn’t retaining anything. Her ankles had gotten huge. She had huge bags under her eyes. You could see her ribs and spine. Her hair was super thin and falling out.”
Through the care Piper received at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, she began to regain her health. Piper received speech therapy, physical therapy and through a dietician was reintroduced to food.
“She basically had to learn how to eat because psychologically, she knew that the food made her feel awful so she didn’t want to eat,” said Courtney Gengler Groo. “And they educated us on the gluten-free diet.”
The Christmas holiday looked so different for the family that year but thanks to UC Davis Children’s Hospital, they were able to experience a little bit of Christmas. Everyday that Piper had her blood drawn, she would get a new toy. UC Davis Children’s Hospital had decorated walls, decorated wagons, an elf in the shelf that would move every day, a Christmas shopping area and Santa visits.
“They tried to keep the place normal as can be with everything that the kids are going through,” said Travis Groo. “They tried to do as much as they could to keep the kids’ minds off of what they were going through, so they were a huge help.”
After three years of constantly getting her blood work drawn every month, Piper finally hit the 90th percentile for height and weight and will now get her blood work drawn every year. Essentially, she recovered thanks to UC Davis but she cannot have even a crumb of gluten, said Courtney Gengler Groo.
Piper’s parents have to watch what their daughter eats and interacts with. Their family outings cannot consist of going to different restaurants. The only local restaurants they have been able to eat at have been El Zarape Restaurant and Red Robin in Yuba City. But every time they go out, they have to inform the waiters of their daughter’s condition.
If Piper gets invited to another child’s party, her parents have to ask what the party will be serving and take Piper her own gluten-free food. They bring all of her own food everywhere she goes, said Courtney Gengler Groo.
Vicky Wheaton, Piper’s preschool teacher at New Adventures Preschool Inc. in Yuba City, has been a huge help to the family. Wheaton went through all of the class art supplies and Play-doh to make sure none of the art supplies contained gluten. Wheaton made her classroom a gluten-free zone, including for their classroom parties.
An idea of treating Piper’s entire class to ice cream came to mind when Courtney Gengler Groo and Piper were invited by the UC Davis hospital to participate in the Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen in Yuba City on Thursday to give back to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at UC Davis.
“Miracle Treat Day is a national fundraiser,” said Michelle Thompson, associate director of Children’s Miracle Network at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “So all day, participating Dairy Queens will give back to the local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Here in Yuba City, their local children’s hospital is UC Davis Children’s Hospital. The funds that will be raised all day today will help support equipment, research and clinical programs that’s vital for the kids in our hospital.”
Courtney Gengler Groo thought it would be fun for all the kids to walk over to the Dairy Queen, which happened to be two blocks away from New Adventures Preschool and have some ice cream along with Piper to thank Dairy Queen for their support to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital on Piper’s behalf. Courtney Gengler Groo said her teacher and preschool deserved some credit for spending hours making sure her classroom was gluten free. According to Courtney Gengler Groo, her teacher got to see the severity of Piper’s disease.
“Being able to give back, it means the world to us,” said Courtney Gengler Groo. “They literally saved her life, and we are more than happy to support them in any way we can.”
Courtney Gengler Groo knows Piper will have a different life than others, but also knows that her family is blessed in so many ways. As she witnessed other children and families go through extremely tough situations, she steps back to realize that her family and Piper will weather the storm. Her advice to others with celiac disease is that yes, this is a life-long disease, but it could be so much worse.