The 2020 census is just a few weeks away.
The census is done every 10 years as a way to grab an accurate count of the U.S. population. State, local, and federal lawmakers use census data to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs. Getting everyone counted is critical for cities like Marysville, Yuba City and rural areas, local officials say.
“It’s to our advantage to have every person counted,” Marysville Councilman Bill Simmons said.
Simmons, a member of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation led by CEO Brynda Stranix, said it is really important to make sure to count everyone because it will be the basis for allocation for funds
“Those numbers are used,” Simmons said.
Yuba County’s estimated population as of the 2010 census is 78,041; Sutter County’s is 96,807. Both areas have some uncounted population, according to estimates released on July 1, 2018. Financially it equates to a loss of $250 million over 10 years for Sutter County; $210 million for Yuba County.
The uncounted population in each county breaks down several different ways as of July 1, 2018. In Sutter County foreign born is 22.7 percent; foreign language 37.9 percent; children (0-5) 6.9 percent; disabled individuals 9.04 percent; and living at or below poverty rate 13.2 percent.
In Yuba County, foreign born is 12.2 percent; foreign language 24.1percent; children (0-5) 7.9 percent; disabled individuals 13.4 percent; and living at or below poverty rate 15.3 percent; and households without broadband internet 20 percent.
Stranix said emphasized that total funding lost for both counties due to undercounting was $460 million. In Sutter County that breaks down to $1,000 per uncounted person per year; $25 million per year and $250 million over a decade. Yuba County’s lost funding is $1,000 per uncounted person; $21 million per year; and $210 million over 10 years.
The lost funding is potential revenue earmarked for schools, infrastructure, nutrition programs, youth programs, public safety, congressional delegation and supervisorial district delineation, Stranix said.
Marna Davis, a local media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said funding from census data extends to shelters, soup kitchens, programs that assist with housing and transitioning from homelessness.
“These programs depend on a complete and accurate count,” Davis said.
Davis said hundreds of new codes have also been added for the 2020 census to reflect the way that people self-identify.
Sikh Americans will be counted as a separate ethnic group, which greatly affects Yuba City.
“It is a positive thing that every ethnic group in the country gets counted,” Davis said. “Every time the Census Bureau can accurately count an ethnic group, the federal government can better serve the community’s needs.”
For more information on the 2020 census, visit https://californiacensus.org/about-the-2020-census.