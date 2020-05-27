The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, restarted the process of dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors on Monday for nearly 150,000 households in Northern California that do not have regular mailing addresses, such as in rural areas or households that use post office boxes.
Marna Davis, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said there are 2,468 residents in Yuba County, who will be receiving the questionnaire packets at their front door within the next three weeks. In Sutter County, 260 households are slated to receive hand-delivered packets. In Colusa, 2,904 residences are on the list to get a questionnaire.
Davis said it is critical for residents to respond promptly using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet.
“Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community,” Davis said in a statement. “People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
To date, the self-response rate in Yuba County is 53.7 percent; Sutter is slightly above the state average at 62.8 percent; and Colusa is running at 43.5 percent as of Wednesday.
Davis said data is updated daily.
Field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
For more information on the 2020 census, visit https://www.census.gov.