Starting today, the 2020 census questionnaires will be sent to households, comprising about 20 percent of the count.
Now days, the vast majority of households receive invitations to respond online or by telephone. Only some 5 percent of the U.S. population will get the questionnaires from an actual census taker.
All that aside, local officials are hoping that local response is robust.
Brynda Stranix, of the Yuba-Sutter economic development corporation, said for those in rural population areas there will be assistance centers set up at the Alcouffe Center (Oregon House), Ponderosa Community Center (Brownsville) and Camptonville Community Center to help anyone with any questions on how to be counted this year.
The census is done every 10 years as a way to grab an accurate count of the U.S. population. State, local, and federal lawmakers use census data to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs. Getting everyone counted is critical for cities like Marysville, Yuba City and more smaller rural areas to move forward in a positive direction.
The deadline to submit the census data either online, through the mail or over the phone is April 30.
Stranix is in the process of finalizing locations in Wheatland and Robbins for those looking for help in electronically filling out the questionnaires.
“We’re trying to reach out to all the rural areas,” Stranix said. “The goal is to limit a person knocking on the door after the end of April.”
With the threat of coronavirus building each day, the possibility for community transmission is a grave concern.
Stranix said the EDC is trying to be as cautious as it can, one of the many reasons why the organization is trying to limit personal contact with an actual census taker.
For individuals who receive daily mail at a PO Box, census media specialist Marna Davis said a bureau employee will hand deliver the information.
“For people who do not receive mail at their homes, a census bureau employee will drop off a 2020 census packet which details all the ways (people) can respond,” Davis said in a statement. “The questionnaire will be left next to the front door if no one is home, or if no one answers the door.”
Davis said the questionnaire is a simple process that is actually for information about yourself and for anyone living with you on April 1, which is Census Day.
“You will count everyone living and sleeping in your home most of the time, including children, roommates and friends and family,” Davis said.
For more information on the 2020 census visit: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2019/contact-strategies-viewer.html?utm_campaign=20200306msc20s1ccnwsrs&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery