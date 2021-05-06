The Yuba-Sutter area is estimated to have a population of 176,545 as of 2020, according to estimates released by the United States Census Bureau this week.
Estimates are used to compare with final census 2020 data to evaluate the accuracy of the estimates. To come up with an estimate for each year between 2010 and 2020 the population base, births, deaths, and migrations for each county is calculated.
In the census, the Yuba-Sutter area is called the Yuba City Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The area’s population is estimated to have increased by 1,086 people from 2019 to 2020. There were 2,382 births from July 2019 to June 2020, a slight increase from the same period the year before that saw 2,356 births. From July 2019 to June 2020 there were 1,503 deaths in the Yuba City MSA. A total of 215 people migrated to the Yuba-Sutter area from July 2019 to June 2020. Of those, 183 migrated domestically and 32 internationally.
Breakdown by county
Yuba County’s estimated population in 2020 was 80,160 people, according to census estimates – that reflects an increase of 1,611 people from the 2019 estimated population of 78,549. The number of births in Yuba County was lower in 2019-20 than the year before. In 2018-19 there were 1,150 births, which was 12 more than in 2019-20. There were 604 deaths in Yuba County from July 2019 to June 2020.
Of the 1,082 migrations to Yuba County in 2019-20, all but one came domestically.
Sutter County saw a small decrease in estimated population in 2020. The estimated population of 96,385 people was down 525 from the previous year’s estimate (96,910 people). There were 899 deaths in 2019-20 in Sutter County and 867 people moved away from the county. International migration in 2019-20 was up by 31, but that was offset by 898 people leaving the county for another part of the country.
Births were slightly up in Sutter County from the previous year. In 2018-19, there were 1,206 births. In 2019-20, there were 1,244 births.
The U.S. Census Bureau will be releasing more estimates over the next few months.