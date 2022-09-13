Workshop1.jpg

Center Stage Productions holds a rehearsal for “Seize the Day,” its inaugural youth musical showcase, inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of David Read

Last month, Center Stage Productions amazed audiences with its inaugural performance of “Seize the Day,” a musical review showcase that sold out just days before opening. Following this success, the new company will be hosting a series of theater workshops to take young performers to the next level. 

Workshops will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Art & Culture. These classes will focus on teaching theater basics such as auditioning, history, etiquette, characterization, and or course, acting. Students ages 7-17 are welcome to attend and gain techniques through hands-on experience that can be used in both the theater and everyday life. 

Tags

Recommended for you