Last month, Center Stage Productions amazed audiences with its inaugural performance of “Seize the Day,” a musical review showcase that sold out just days before opening. Following this success, the new company will be hosting a series of theater workshops to take young performers to the next level.
Workshops will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Art & Culture. These classes will focus on teaching theater basics such as auditioning, history, etiquette, characterization, and or course, acting. Students ages 7-17 are welcome to attend and gain techniques through hands-on experience that can be used in both the theater and everyday life.
Each workshop will be held on a monthly basis on a Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Corey and Morgan Kersting, Center Stage’s founders, will serve as the primary directors along with other theater professionals.
“We are so excited to be presenting these workshops for students in our community,” said Corey Kersting. “No matter how much or how little on-stage experience students have, they will come away with new information to use and enhance skills.”
The cost for the workshops is $10 per child and $5 for additional children from the same family.
However, in accordance with Center Stage Productions’ mission, scholarships are readily available so that there are no financial barriers to participation.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the streets and parking lots adjacent to the theater.
- Saturday: “Auditioning 101 Workshop”
Students will learn what casting directors look for when a performer steps on stage. They will learn how to best showcase their skills when there are only a few minutes to “show ‘em what you got.”
- Oct. 22: “Theatre History, Etiquette & Superstitions”
Students will have the opportunity to learn about the origins of theater and how certain practices and traditions came to be. They will also learn how to conduct themselves properly within the theater and avoid “rude” behavior.
- Nov. 12: “Characterization & Acting”
Age-appropriate instruction will be given so that students can learn about how to develop a living, breathing character based on what is in the text. This analysis can be done by studying what the character says, and what others say about their character in the script.