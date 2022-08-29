“Seize the Day” was a complete sell out last weekend with every seat to every show filled with eager patrons. This inaugural performance by Center Stage Productions was created by a team of professional artists who have dedicated themselves toward providing quality local youth education in musical theater.
Directors Corey and Morgan Kersting, in conjunction with choreographers Jerusha Reid and Lacey Carney, pieced together this original production with a variety of hit musical numbers that supported the show’s theme of “seizing the day.”
“We had a really long list of songs that we would’ve loved to do,” explained Morgan Kersting. “Once we knew who we had, we narrowed it down based on what our vocal capabilities were, and the makeup of our cast.”
This youth musical program, made possible through the support and funding of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, was provided free of charge to children ages 7 to 17. Auditions took place in May, with rehearsals taking place over the summer.
“We only rehearsed about twice a week, mainly on Saturday mornings and Monday evenings,” said Corey Kersting. “One of our biggest hurdles was probably rehearsing through the summer and working around vacations to get everyone together. We really didn’t have everybody in the same place at the same time until just this past Monday. But they worked really hard and had videos at home they were practicing along with. They did their homework and picked things up really fast, I’m very proud.”
“Our choreographers were also fabulous and pulled some of our smaller groups for additional rehearsal time at some local dance studios,” added Morgan Kersting.
The cast was divided by age into two groups, with 11 members in the “senior company” and 21 in the “junior company.” This enabled students to attempt pieces appropriate to their skill level while still participating in full company numbers such as “Why We Tell The Story” from “Once on this Island” and “I Have a Dream” from “Mamma Mia!”
“The cast has been so cohesive and our senior company has really stepped in and taken the littles under their wing,” said Kersting. “I’m just incredibly impressed with how well they’ve worked together and the friendships that have been made.”
As the lights went down and the music began to play, the voices of the cast came through with alarming clarity and perfect pitch. These beautiful harmonies are a tribute to Corey Kersting’s expertise as both an artistic director for the Yuba-Sutter Symphony Orchestra, and a music educator for the Yuba City Unified School District.
Cast members took turns introducing each number to the audience in fun scripted bits that worked to familiarize people with the different shows and the meaning behind each song. Some numbers featured large choreographed pieces while some were kept simple with just two or three people.
Cameron Kersting and Paige Clements, two senior company members, gave a knock-out performance of “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun,” while Kelsey Kiehn Watkins shined as a soloist in “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.” Lexy Osburn presented some stunning soprano lilts, followed by the equally moving alto vocalist Taleah Abolt. Junior Company member Ella Rhody had notable stage presence and was a joy to watch as Glinda in “What is this Feeling?” from “Wicked.”
“This is my first musical theater show I’d say,” said Rhody excitedly. “I learned a lot, mostly on how to maintain your energy when you’re dancing, singing, and acting all at the same time and how to perform it successfully and make it look effortless.”
The entire ensemble kept audiences smiling throughout each performance. With nothing more than a bare stage and minimal lighting, these yellow-shirted cast members transformed the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts into a full fledged broadway-esque production.
After 90 minutes, it still felt as if the show had just started, and as the cast lined up for bows, the audience greeted them with a standing ovation
“Youth musicals are the lifeblood of theater programs,” said Matt DeMeritt, a parent to two of the youth performers and drama instructor for Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. “Not only do they sell out, but it’s how you grow the talent in the area for quality adult productions as well.”
Moving forward, Center Stage Productions will be hosting a series of Youth Musical Theater Workshops approximately once a month starting on Sept. 17. By April, the company will be gearing up to audition for its first full-length youth musical.
For more information, visit the group’s facebook page by searching “centerstageproductions.ys.” All Center Stage events will take place at the Sutter Theater Center in Yuba City, located at 754 Plumas St. Those interested in sponsoring or donating to the efforts of Center Stage Productions, can email centerstageproductions.ys@gmail.org.