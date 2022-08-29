Center Stage Productions

The entire cast of “Seize the Day” perform the final number “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” on Saturday to a sold-out house at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

“Seize the Day” was a complete sell out last weekend with every seat to every show filled with eager patrons. This inaugural performance by Center Stage Productions was created by a team of professional artists who have dedicated themselves toward providing quality local youth education in musical theater. 

Directors Corey and Morgan Kersting, in conjunction with choreographers Jerusha Reid and Lacey Carney, pieced together this original production with a variety of hit musical numbers that supported the show’s theme of “seizing the day.”

