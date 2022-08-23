SiezetheDay.jpg

The student ensemble of Center Stage Productions’ inaugural show, “Seize the Day,” are pictured inside the performance space at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of Corey and Morgan Kersting

This past spring, Center Stage Productions was founded in cooperation with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to offer high-quality performing arts training to all area youth free of charge and without any barriers to participation. 

After a summer full of rehearsals, Center Stage Productions is now ready to debut its inaugural performance, “Seize the Day,” this weekend at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

