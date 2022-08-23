This past spring, Center Stage Productions was founded in cooperation with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to offer high-quality performing arts training to all area youth free of charge and without any barriers to participation.
After a summer full of rehearsals, Center Stage Productions is now ready to debut its inaugural performance, “Seize the Day,” this weekend at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Center Stage Productions is headed by Corey and Morgan Kersting who are both co-directors of “Seize the Day.” Corey Kersting is a music educator for Yuba City Unified School District and the artistic director of the Yuba-Sutter Symphony Orchestra, while Morgan Kersting serves as an administrator at Studio B Studio of Classical Ballet in Yuba City.
“We are so excited to be presenting this show for our community,” said Corey Kersting. “It has been an inspiring experience being able to watch these young performers grow together during the last few months.”
“Seize the Day” will star 32 students between the ages of 7 and 17 in hit musical numbers from shows such as “Newsies,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Mamma Mia,” “Wicked,” “Shrek the Musical,” and more. The production is best described as a musical theater concert review with featured choreography from Jerusga Reid and Lacey Carney.
“What really makes this show so much fun is the amazing choreography that these kids have learned,” said Kersting. “We are thrilled to be able to share their hard work with our audiences.”
The show will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, with additional performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787, or email Center Stage Productions directly at centerstageproductions.ys@gmail.com.
The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the streets and the parking lots adjacent to the theater.