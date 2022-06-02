Century 21 Select and the company’s Select Cares Program started its 2nd annual life jacket drive this year after donating more than 2,300 life jackets last year.
To help prevent deaths caused by drownings, the community is invited to donate life jackets to any Century 21 Select office through June 24.
“Every year, drowning continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide; with children being especially at risk. In 2021, our goal was to collect 2,000 life jackets and with the help of our employees, agents, and communities we were able to donate over 2,300 life jackets last year,” according to a release from Select Group Real Estate. “This year we would like to continue promoting water safety and are committed to donating 3,000 life jackets through our real estate offices and Select Cares program.”
Century 21 Select is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Companies, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased an office in Yuba City. The organization now includes seven companies with more than 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada.
Offices in the Yuba-Sutter area promoting this year’s life jacket drive are located in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Oregon House and Yuba City.
For more information, visit http://selectgroupres.com/Select_Cares/page2.html.