A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to mark the start of construction for affordable housing units in Linda that will support struggling families and homeless residents.
A 13.7 acre lot will be converted into a 108-unit affordable housing complex, located at 5772 Alicia Avenue in West Linda, that will target low-income families and the local workforce community. In addition to housing families, another 41-unit housing structure will be constructed on the same site with the aim of housing homeless and providing them with permanent housing services.
“We started talking to Yuba County about two and half years ago, who owned the land before our limited partnership bought it,” said Gustavo Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority. “Our initial dialogue with the county was building a permanent supportive housing project to address some of the homeless needs and from there we saw an opportunity for some financing to do the family project at the same time.”
The Linda County Water District, Yuba County, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and the Regional Housing Authority were financing partners for both projects. The total development costs for the family housing units were around $33 million and the total costs for the 41-unit permanent supportive housing projects were an estimated $17 million.
“There’s not enough affordable housing in the community,” said Becerra. “Rents are outpacing. Wages can’t keep up. When you look at a two bedroom apartment in Yuba County going for $2,000-$3,000. How do you make it with minimum wage?”
Another agency that played a role was the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium who were also lending partners for the construction of the permanent housing project. Other partnering organizations included Hands of Hope and Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, who will provide onsite services for the permanent housing units that will consist of homeless individuals with mental health disabilities.
“Close to half of the individuals that are homeless ... our most recent point in time count had either substance use or severe mental health issues and the services that we provide help those individuals not only get treatment but remain in housing,” said Rick Bingham, director for Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health.
According to Bingham, Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health contributed close to 4.5 million dollars in deferred loans to the project and will be providing additional behavioral health funding to supportive services within the permanent housing complex. Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health plans to provide services onsite like case managers, group therapy and rehabilitative services and support to appointments with doctors or health care providers.
During the ceremony, Grace Espindola, founding member of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, said that 8% of the housing will be set aside for the youth in the category of anyone who is unaccompanied and under the age of 24.
The construction of both projects is expected to be finished by May 2022, said Becerra. As of now, no waitlist has been created but there have been calls of people interested in the housing.
“And even though we’re building 149 units between the two projects, it’s not enough,” said Becerra
“We need this, and we need more of it.”