The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will recognize its first Children’s Memorial Flag Day in honor of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
Communities across the United States will raise the Children’s Memorial Flag today (Friday) to honor each lost child and serve as a symbol for the protection of children and young people from all forms of violence.
The flag was created by a 16-year-old student in Alameda County – it has blue paper-doll figures of children holding hands and a white chalk outline in the center to symbolize children lost to violence.
The virtual event will take place today at 10 a.m.
To participate, community members can watch a livestream of the Children’s Memorial Flag Day ceremony by visiting the Yuba County Facebook page.