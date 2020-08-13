Equipped with a gallon bag of chalk and a bicycle, Yuba City resident Joe Moye has been spreading a little joy around the Yuba-Sutter region.
Since April, Moye has traveled around the region, going everywhere from Yuba City to Marysville, Sutter and even Gridley, to draw surprise chalk art creations on the driveway or walkway of friends, family and community members with the hopes of brightening their days.
Moye said he started his chalk art excursions as a way to get out of the confines of his house during the shelter-in-place order and create some sort of interaction with those he could not see while the order was in effect.
“I missed my friends and wanted to find a way to interact with them without actually interacting with them,” said Moye.
After his first few masterpieces, Moye said he got such a great reaction that he decided to keep going and has no plans of stopping until the end of the pandemic at least.
As a preschool teacher for more than 20 years, Moye said he has been doing chalk art for many years but his new ventures have developed his skills, especially when dealing with the various textures of concrete he now uses as his canvas.
“Sometimes I have no idea what I am going to do,” said Moye. “I just sit down and start to draw.”
He does, however, try to create pieces individualized for each person and calls the upwards of 80 chalk art creations he has done to date a labor of love.
“Each is like a badge of honor,” said Moye.
Moye said his wife is an artist and they both have leaned on their creative sides to help them get through life during the pandemic.
“Watching her has really inspired my art,” said Moye.
As another creative outlet, Moye has also written seven COVID-19 awareness songs for young children, which he plans to perform as his children’s educational entertainer persona “Sideshow Joe.”
Moye started Sideshow Joe in 2019 to weave educational lessons into fun stories, songs and engagement for preschool-aged kids.
With names including, “Quarantine,” “A Virus Among Us,” “Mask,” and “The Sneeze,” Moye said he wrote these songs to help young children better understand what, how, and why the coronavirus is affecting the world around them.
“Littles don’t know what a lot of the words related to the pandemic mean,” said Moye. “These songs present these topics to them in a funny and interactive way to help them understand.”
As Sideshow Joe, Moye has been hosting Facebook Live concerts for the past few months but he hopes to livestream into classrooms or other learning spaces in the future so he can interact one on one with the children.
“Those are my best shows, when I can interact and talk with the kids,” said Moye. “I will do silly things like goof up the songs on purpose to keep the kids engaged and it’s really fun for all of us.”