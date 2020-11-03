A newcomer is in the lead for a seat on the Yuba City Council following the initial tally released on election night, while the city’s current mayor is close behind.
Candidates running for the two available seats on the Yuba City Council include Manny Cardoza, Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
The initial results, which included a total of 29,109 vote-by-mail ballots, had Kirchner in the lead with 9,086 votes (31.2 percent of ballots cast). Harris isn’t far behind with 8,996 votes (30.9 percent).
Kirchner, who finished in third place four years ago, is hoping numbers continue along the same trend in the days ahead as more votes are counted.
“I have enjoyed over the last three months meeting members of my community and listening to their concerns. I have enjoyed going door to door and meeting my neighbors,” Kirchner said. “At this point, I’d like to thank everyone that has chosen to support me, including my wife, Lisa, and my son, Jack. It’s been a long campaign, but I believe this is a direct result of my community wanting change.”
Harris said the early results are promising. He also thanked the voters who turned out to support him.
“I just want to thank everyone who has donated to the cause for their trust and their support. I very much appreciate their vote,” Harris said. “Once things shake out and the results are finalized, if I make the cut, it will be my honor to step up and serve again.”
It’s still early in the race, however, as the initial results didn’t include votes cast on Election Day. None of the city’s 25 precincts had reported results from Election Day.
Incumbent Manny Cardoza ended election night in third place, with 7,359 votes (25.3 percent of ballots cast). Gerry Mains received 3,668 votes (12.6 percent).