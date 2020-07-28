The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation are hosting a personal protective equipment distribution day next week for small businesses in Sutter County.
The PPE was provided by Cal OES and Sutter County, said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
“Cal OES gave over a million masks to Sutter County that the EDC and chamber are working together to distribute out to the business community,” Sanders said. “In order to get the PPE, they must be a Sutter County business with 25 or fewer employees. We will be giving out masks and hand sanitizer.”
The event will use drive-through distribution.
Businesses that qualify can receive a 30-day supply of masks for each employee.
“We’ll have them fill out a form when they arrive because we need to be able to track where the PPE is going,” Sanders said. “It will ask for basic business and contact information, but it’s going to be really easy.”
The event is planned for Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart parking lot).
For more information, call 743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.