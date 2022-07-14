In order to establish business relationships and community between young professionals, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce established the Helping Young Professionals Engage (HYPE) networking event.
The first HYPE event was held on Wednesday at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville to attract new membership for the chamber and connect professionals from a new generation.
Industry leaders and business professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 were invited to the HYPE Happy Hour to have drinks, play games and discuss future opportunities and relationships between different parties. Attendants were able to connect through different activities like cornhole, Jenga, beer pong and Connect 4.
While the event was created to spark interest in community organizations among young workers, people over the age of 40 were also encouraged to attend in order to promote mentorship across various industries.
“It’s important that we connect with our younger entrepreneurs and business professionals. We wanted to create this group to help engage with those young professionals and give them a platform to connect and network and help them to be successful in their endeavors,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Attendants were also encouraged to exchange business cards, connect with the chamber and take away information regarding local organizations and their business peers.
HYPE was established in order to promote local organizations and involve younger professionals who are underrepresented in organizations like the chamber, said Membership and Marketing Coordinator Kristen Perry. The event serves as a platform to “connect, develop and engage” with like-minded workers while creating support networks for one another.
Both Perry and Sanders saw an increasing number of businesses run by younger managers and a new generation of professionals. They believed that giving workers within this age range a chance to connect and socialize was important to promoting both a sense of community and young memberships with the chamber.
Compared to other networking events that the chamber hosts like Business Connection Breakfast or Lunch Mob, HYPE is geared specifically toward those who are younger and young at heart, Sanders said. The gaming and socialization aspects of the event are the main draws for HYPE’s target demographics.
“I want to ensure that ownership is with the young professionals,” Sanders said. “They’re empowered to make this group what they want it to be, but we’re just adding a layer of social engagement with the games. … It’s a little more casual in nature than some of our other networking events.”
HYPE networking events will occur on every second Wednesday of the month at the Silver Dollar Saloon at 5:30 p.m.