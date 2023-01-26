The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced its nominees for the upcoming gala that will be held next month at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

Set for Feb. 17, the 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala is considered the “most celebrated event that the chamber hosts all year,” according to chamber CEO Marni Sanders in her announcement of this year’s nominees. Sanders said tables for the event are nearly sold out, but there are a limited number of individual tickets that are still available. 

