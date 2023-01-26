The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced its nominees for the upcoming gala that will be held next month at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
Set for Feb. 17, the 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala is considered the “most celebrated event that the chamber hosts all year,” according to chamber CEO Marni Sanders in her announcement of this year’s nominees. Sanders said tables for the event are nearly sold out, but there are a limited number of individual tickets that are still available.
A huge part of the annual gala is the handing out of various awards.
“It is an absolute honor to be able to recognize the following businesses and individuals who have all made significant contributions to the Yuba-Sutter community whether through their business or volunteer roles,” Sanders said in an email to chamber members. “We celebrate them and we look forward to announcing the winners in each of these categories at the Gala.”
– Volunteer of the Year Award: Christine Ivory, Blue Diamond Growers; Jackie Sillman, Yuba Water Agency; Brynda Stranix, Yuba Sutter Economic Development Corp; Virgil Atkinson, Community volunteer; and Kelly Trudell, Guild Mortgage.
– Community Champion Award: Norcal Financial & Insurance Solutions, Wendy Zapata and Heidi Shelton; Playzeum, Staci Howell; and SoYouCan, Angie Gates and board.
– Emerging Business of the Year Award: The King’s Accountant, Joseph Ensley; Axe Me, Paul Basi and William Zapata; and The Brick Coffee House Café, Heather Thompson.
– Business of the Year Award: Sutter Buttes Business Services, Coleen Morris; Farmer’s Insurance, Jillian Justice-Childs; and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.