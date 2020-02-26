The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host the 35th annual awards gala Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. This will be the first gala conducted at the new casino, which opened Nov. 1.
Each year the event recognizes and honors local businesses for their achievements, as well as individuals who volunteered to help in strengthening the local community and chamber of commerce.
The awards handed out include the Norma Crenshaw Award – Ambassador of the year; Athena Leadership Award – excellence in community service; Community Champion Award to a chamber business or nonprofit organization; environmental sustainability; small business of the year; and business of the year.
Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said the event is an ideal way to celebrate the chamber’s growth and what is on the horizon.
“Over the last year the chamber has increased its revenue and staffing and moved ... (and is) focusing more on retention and membership,” Sanders said.
Growth is directly tied to community business, Sanders said, which in turn helps strengthen the chamber’s voice.
The gala is sold out, with a reception scheduled for 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m. Entertainment includes the Sunset Singers and a raffle and silent auction.