The United Chamber Advocacy Network (UCAN), which includes the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, recently released its state policy priorities for 2021.
The group’s priorities include reopening California, rebuilding small businesses, repealing AB 5, and rolling back burdensome taxes, fees and regulations.
The policy agenda will be used to identify legislation the UCAN chambers will support and oppose within the state Legislature in partnership with local legislators such as Assemblyman James Gallagher and Senator Jim Nielsen.
To view the state policy agenda and UCAN’s list of priority legislation, visit www.amgroup.us/UCAN.