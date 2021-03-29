The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host an inaugural community-wide job fair next month.
“We could not think of a better time to introduce this to our community,” said Chamber CEO Marni Sanders. “With the continued hardships COVID-19 has brought to our local businesses and workforce, we wanted to look at new ways the Chamber could support our community and help local job seekers find new employment opportunities.”
Sanders said the Yuba-Sutter community’s workforce directly impacts our economy’s health and growth and local employers are struggling, now more than ever, to fill open positions, which leaves the community vulnerable to scarring economic impacts.
“The workforce is also struggling for a number of reasons including those that have been laid off and unable to find new opportunities, those forced to leave the workforce due to child or family care responsibilities and those that may lack the motivation to return to the workforce,” said Sanders.
Sanders said job seekers attending the Yuba-Sutter Job Fair can expect to have access to over a dozen local companies looking for top talent.
“We are proud to offer on-site resume review service, on-site interviews, and the unique opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with prospective employers,” said Sanders. “Job seekers need only bring a copy of their most current resume, or even basic employment history to help create one, and to come dressed for success.”
Several local employers will be participating in the job fair, including AFLAC, Comfort Keepers, Express Employment Professionals, New York Life, The Plus Group, Rush Personnel, Storer Transit Systems, the United States Navy, Sutter County One Stop, Yuba County One Stop and Summerfield Senior Living.
“The Yuba-Sutter Job Fair is just one part of our overall efforts to address workforce challenges in our community,” said Sanders. “We are primarily focused on Career Technical Education and trades pathways and helping to connect the dots between employers and a skilled workforce. The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated and actively engaged in helping create and sustain solutions to meet employer needs in the Yuba-Sutter area.”
The job fair will be held at Boyd Hall -- 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City -- on Thursday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Interested job seekers can register at https://tinyurl.com/t49bh66n.
All job fair attendees will be required to wear a facial covering due to the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, call Jacki Lee at 743-6501.