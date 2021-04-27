To help jumpstart the efforts of local organizations as they start to reintroduce fundraisers and events within the community, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar on Wednesday focused on the topic.
“With the majority of the pandemic behind us, many organizations are excited to reintroduce their annual events and fundraisers,” said chamber CEO Marni Sanders. “This is a great time to modify and improve your event, add fun micro-events within the event and consider offering a hybrid option for those supporters who aren’t ready to attend events just yet.”
According to Sanders, the webinar will address reintroducing events within the community, precautions that should be considered for the benefit of supporters and opportunities to diversify the event to raise more than ever.
“Even as we come out of COVID we may need to think of ways to offer virtual options for people to attend and participate in events,” said Sanders. “The presenter, Kary Hauck with Sapphire Marketing, will share creative ways to reach a broader audience and potentially garner even more financial support.”
The webinar, scheduled for today (Wednesday) from noon until 1 p.m., is free to attend and open to everyone.
“You do not need to be a chamber member,” said Sanders.
Participants must register online prior to the meeting to receive the Zoom link.
For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com and go to the “Events and Calendar” tab.